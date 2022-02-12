Watch live as Canadian protests against vaccine mandates continue in Ottawa

Watch live as crowds take the streets of Ottawa, Canada to protest against the vaccine mandate on Saturday (12 January).

During the day, Canadian police moved in to remove truckers from a blockage that prevented crossing between US and Canada.

The protesters’ barricade at the Ambassador Bridge has now entered its sixth day, as protests continue in the country’s capital and Toronto.

Protesters remained overnight, despite fresh warnings to end the blockade, which has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries.