Crossing guard saves child from imminent collision with speeding car

A crossing guard was hit by a speeding car after saving a child outside a school in Cecil County, Maryland.

Police Officer Annette Goodyear was serving as a crossing guard on Friday (4 February) when she was struck by a vehicle.

Ms Goodyear was taken to hospital as a precaution but was released shortly afterward, according to Cecil County Public Schools.

“Gratitude and prayers to Corporal Annette Goodyear from the North East Police Department for her heroism,” Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger said. “The town of North East is already working on commendations for her bravery and swift action.”