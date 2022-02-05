Watch live as crowd protests over police killing of Amir Locke

Watch live as demonstrators gather at the Hennepin County Government Center in protest against the killing of Amir Locke.

Protestors call for the arrest of police officers who killed Mr Locke and a moratorium on “no-knock warrants” following the police shooting, which was captured by bodycam footage.

Amir Locke, 22, was shot on Wednesday (2 February) after Minneapolis police officers entered a downtown apartment with a key.

Police shot Locke when he showed a gun. However, activists denounced police over the shooting.

Locke’s parents, Andre and Karen Wells, called it an “execution.”