Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise across the United States.

The virus had been largely in decline since the beginning of January but cases have started rising again due to lockdown restrictions being eased and a take up of the vaccines on offer that has disappointed some.

As it stands, almost 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated against the disease – with many trying to think of ways to encourage those who have not been jabbed to get their first vaccine.