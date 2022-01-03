NYC mayor Eric Adams has vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach to gun crime in the city after an off-duty NYPD officer was shot in the head on New Year’s Day, according to authorities.

The newly-appointed mayor held a press conference on Saturday afternoon outside the hospital after visiting the wounded officer.

Mayor Adams said he will “aggressively go after those who are carrying violent weapons in our city”.

Officials said the officer is in a stable condition in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.