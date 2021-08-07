The moment a wheelchair user was saved after falling on to the subway tracks in New York City has been captured on video and shared online.

In the footage, a number of commuters band together to pull up the man who had ended up on the tracks at Union Square Station.

At first, one man jumps down to assist the man, who had fallen onto the railway lines alongside his wheelchair.

The good Samaritan grabs the wheelchair and puts it back on the platform. Afterwards, his attention is turned to the man who fell, and he leans over to pull him up.