Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and other officials are holding a news briefing on relief efforts after devasting tornadoes ripped through the state.

Over the weekend, gov. Beshear described the weather as “the most severe” in Kentucky’s history and estimated that the death toll, which currently stands at 70, could rise to over 100.

Towns and cities across the state have been devastated by the twister, with footage from Mayfield showing many buildings and homes completely destroyed, with debris and rubble scattered across roads.