Minnesota federal agent shooting prompts UK debate over policing tactics

The fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti during an altercation with federal agents in Minnesota on Saturday (24 January) has sparked renewed debate over US immigration policing tactics.

The shooting of Mr Pretti comes less than three weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good also in Minneapolis on January 7.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Pretti drew a gun before agents fired “defensive shots” at him, but so far the government has provided no evidence to support this.

Now, even Republican lawmakers are urging the Trump administration to launch a full investigation into the shooting.

The Independent took to the streets of London to gauge public reaction in the UK.