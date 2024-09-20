George at Asda x Roksanda has landed, with prices starting from just £14

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



In a fashion collaboration that no one saw coming, George at Asda and luxury label Roksanda have debuted a limited-edition capsule to celebrate 40 years of London Fashion Week.

Starting from just £18, the 33-strong collection is imbued with the British brand’s signature aesthetic – think bold colour blocking, sculptural silhouettes and statement knitwear. From fit-and-flare dresses and oversized T-shirts to borg outerwear and easy-to-wear separates, the styles put a bold spin on minimalism.

Founded in 2015 by Serbian-born fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić, the label’s bright and bold dresses have been worn by everyone from British royalty to Hollywood A-listers, with the likes of Kate Middleton, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Florence Welch often plumping for its statement occasionwear.

But while a Roksanda dress can set you back more than £1,000, the George collaboration is your chance to secure one for less than £30. There are also trenches for as little as £60, stylish puffers for £55 and on-trend polo tops for £22.

Better yet, profits from the collaboration will go toward supporting emerging design talent through the British Fashion Council Foundation. Unsurprisingly, the collection is selling out fast. If you need some sartorial inspiration on what to add to your supermarket basket, here are the highlights from George at Asda x Roksanda.

Roksanda x George burgandy belted midweight mac coat: £60, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( George )

Burgandy is on everyone’s moodboard for autumnal dressing and this Roksanda trench nails the trend. The contemporary style features a mid-length cut and eyelet detailing at the waist, as well as a D-ring belt to fasten the coat up. A modern take on the classic trench, it features a windbreaker at the back and a structured collar. Finished in a delicious burgundy hue, this is your rare chance to secure a Roksanda coat for just £60.

Roksanda x George striped satin kimono sleeve midi dress: £36, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( George )

A Roksanda-designed dress for less than £40? Sign us up. This signature style boasts a satin-effect stripe fabric, kimono sleeve and high-low tiered hem. Elevated by the contrast piping, the eyelet and ribbon detail at the waist help create a flattering silhouette. Style with chunky black boots and a trench for a look to take you from your desk to dinner.

Roksanda x George navy belted contrast sweatshirt midi dress: £28, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( George )

If you’re after a statement dress to prop up your wardrobe for the winter months, look no further. This Roksanda x George style boasts an everyday sweatshirt silhouette, navy finish and contrasting orange tie belt for cinching the style in. Complete with blue cuffs and hem detailing, it features a funnel neck and two practical side slip pockets.

Roksanda x George blue colour block polo sweatshirt: £22, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( George )

Polo and rugby-style shirts are everywhere this autumn. Characterised by its Roksanda’s classic colour block detailing, this George style features a bright blue body, contrasting long navy sleeves and a statement polo neck orange collar. Crafted with a ribbed finish, size up for a laid-back oversized look.

Roksanda x George colour block knitted long sleeve top: £24, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Asda )

This knitted long-sleeve top is classic Roksanda. Finished in a dopamine-inducing bright orange hue with a flattering skin-tight fit, the top features a contrasting pink turtleneck and cuff. A burgundy stripe down the arms and matching colour blocking at the back give it an athleisure feel. Whether paired with the matching midi below or with wide-leg jeans, the maximalist, minimalist style leaves plenty of styling options.

Roksanda x George colour block knitted midi skirt: £24, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Asda )

This orange skirt is ideal for transitioning into the colder months. Cut into Roksanda’s signature fit-and-flare silhouette, the skirt features a contrast burgundy waistband and seam detailing with a floaty A-line hem. The front panelling with lengthen your figure while the hue is sure to brighten up your winter ensembles. Style with the matching knit top for a statement look or dress the piece down with a black jumper.

Roksanda x George nude padded bomber jacket: £55, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Asda )

Blending fashion and functionality, Roksanda’s unique puffer jacket style is cut into a contemporary bomber silhouette with a nude finish that looks far more premium than its price tag suggests. Complete with a zip funnel neck and drawcord detail at the hem, yellow contrast tipping at the cuff and thumb holes add further intrigue. Keeping you warm without compromising style, size up for an inflated look.

Roksanda x George white flower photographic LFW T-shirt: £14, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( George )

The most affordable piece in the Roksanda collection, this white T-shirt is a steal at £14. Cut into a longline fit with a dropped sleeve, the oversized style features a photographic floral placement print. A layering staple, style it under knit cardigans and a vest or tuck it into jeans for an off-duty weekend look.

